Technology Sector Update for 10/09/2019: WORK,FEYE,MPWR,MSFT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.76%

AAPL +1.04%

IBM +0.77%

CSCO +0.96%

GOOG +0.95%

Technology stocks were racing higher this afternoon with the shares in the S&P 500 climbing more than 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was posting a gain of more than 1.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Slack Technologies (WORK) declined over 4% after a new regulatory filing showed chief executive officer Stewart Butterfield late last week sold 2,500 shares of the business communications platform company's stock at a weighted average of $24.64 each through a previously announced Rule 10b5-1 trading program. The stock sale generated $61,600 in gross proceeds for Butterfield, who still owns 290,947 Slack shares following the Oct. 4 transactions.

In other sector news:

(+) FireEye (FEYE) climbed almost 4% after the cybersecurity firm late Tuesday said it was expecting Q3 revenue to be at or above the high end of its $217 million to $221 million forecast range. Analysts, on average, are projecting $219.48 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company is scheduled to report Q3 results on Oct. 29.

(-) Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) fell nearly 4% after short-sellers Spruce Point Capital Management issued a strong sell recommendation for the specialty chipmaker, saying the company's share price could drop as much as 75% to 85% from its current level because of large, "irreconcilable" differences between its financial results reported in the US and Chinese tax documents. Spruce Point also believes Monolithic Power faces severe inventory problems along with the apparent deterioration of its relationship with Microsoft (MSFT), with the hedge fund identifying the technology giant as a major undisclosed customer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.