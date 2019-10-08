Technology Sector Update for 10/08/2019: DZSI,MTSI,ASUR,AMBA

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks still were declining in late-afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping nearly 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling more than 2.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) tumbled over 20% after the networking equipment company lowered its Q3 net revenue outlook, now expecting to book between $70 million to $72 million in sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with its prior forecast looking for Q3 revenue in a range of $88 million to $94 million. DASAN recorded $71.9 million in revenue during the year-ago period.

In other sector news:

(+) Asure Software (ASUR) jumped 23% after agreeing to sell its workspace management business to FM:Systems for $120 million. The company also said chief technology officer Joseph Karbowski would depart after the deal closes in 45 to 60 days.

(-) Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) declined about 3.5% Tuesday after saying it has voluntarily dropped its lawsuit against privately held chipmaker Litrinium. The US District Court for the Central District of California Sept. 23 dismissed Macom's legal claims and gave the company 20 days to amend its complaint.

(-) Ambarella (AMBA) fell almost 10% after a US blacklist of Chinese firms deemed to be "engaging in or enabling activities" contrary to US foreign policy interests was expanded to include one of the company's customers, Hikvision.

