Technology Sector Update for 10/08/2019: ASUR, ERIC, AMBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.15%
AAPL: -0.64%
IBM: Flat
CSCO: -0.50%
GOOG: Flat
Top technology stocks were mixed in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Asure Software (ASUR), which was surging more than 28% after it agreed to sell its workspace management business to facility management software provider FM:Systems for $120 million.
(+) Ericsson (ERIC) was up more than 2% after saying it was selected by Norwegian telecom operator Telia to provide 5G radio access network technology for its next-generation nationwide network in Norway.
(-) Ambarella (AMBA) was declining by more than 13% after a US blacklist of Chinese firms deemed to be "engaging in or enabling activities" contrary to US foreign policy interests was expanded to include a customer of the company, Hikvision.
