Technology Sector Update for 10/07/2022: AMD, TSM, ARBE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) recently slipping past 3%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock was shedding more than 5% after the company said it likely generated around $5.6 billion in revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended Sept. 30, up 29% over year-ago levels but lagging its prior forecast expecting between $6.5 billion to $6.9 million in Q3 revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported net September revenue of 208.25 billion New Taiwan dollars ($6.59 billion), up from NT$152.69 billion a year earlier. Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down more than 3%.

Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Veoneer said they are partnering to co-develop automobile safety radar. Arbe Robotics shares were slipping past 2% recently.

