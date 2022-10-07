Technology Sector Update for 10/07/2022: AMD, GDS, APP

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 4.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 5.6% this afternoon.

In company news, AMD (AMD) dropped over 11% after the chipmaker late Thursday said it likely generated around $5.6 billion in Q3 revenue, up 29% from year-ago levels but still lagging its prior forecast expecting between $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $6.69 billion in Q3 revenue at AMD, which blamed a slowdown in the PC market and significant inventory corrections throughout the PC supply chain.

GDS Holdings (GDS) fell almost 10% after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target for the Chinese data center and co-location services by one-third to $22, citing foreign exchange, interest rate and other macro headwinds. The RBC analysts also reiterated their sector perform-speculative risk stock rating for the company.

AppLovin (APP) declined 9% after Needham began coverage of the software development platform company with a hold stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.