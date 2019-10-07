Technology Sector Update for 10/07/2019: QRVO,NCR,WYY,SPWR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.39%

AAPL +0.70%

IBM -0.74%

CSCO +0.95%

GOOG +0.25%

Technology stocks were slightly lower in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 (XLK) slipping less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (^SOX) was falling almost 0.3%.

(-) Qorvo (QRVO) declined fractionally on Monday after the US semiconductor company announced its purchase of privately held Cavendish Kinetics, saying the acquired radio-frequency micro-electromechanical system technology for tunable smartphone antennas will be used across its product lines and will generate stronger signals and faster data rates for mobile communications. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

(+) WidePoint (WYY) rose nearly 6% after the cybersecurity firm disclosed plans to buy back up to $2.5 million of its common stock on the open market. The company expects to fund the periodic repurchases using cash now on hand along with its operating cash flow.

(-) NCR (NCR) was more than 1% lower after the software and services company Monday announced plans to buy privately held Midwest POS Solutions for an undisclosed amount, expanding its presence to more than 1,000 restaurants by Midwest POS in Kentucky and Indiana.

(-) SunPower (SPWR) fell almost 3% after the solar energy company Monday said it was forming a joint venture with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to acquire and use 200 megawatts of safe-harbored solar panels. So-called safe harbor facilities preserve a 30% investment tax credit slated to drop 4 percentage points at the end of the year and falling to 10% for commercial power purchase clients and 0% for residential clients in 2022 and afterwards.

