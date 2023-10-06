News & Insights

Technology
TSLA

Technology Sector Update for 10/06/2023: TSLA, MSFT, ATVI, PIXY

October 06, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.9%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) has cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y cars in the US, with the Model 3 sedan's price dropping to $38,990 from $40,240, according to the company's website. Separately, Tesla could get the final permits to build an electric vehicle factory in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon within weeks, Reuters reported. Tesla shares were steady.

Microsoft (MSFT) is hoping to close the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) on Oct. 13, The Verge reported Friday, citing a source familiar with Microsoft's plans. Microsoft shares rose past 2% and Activision was up 0.5%.

ShiftPixy (PIXY) slumped past 17% after it struck a deal to sell about 2.3 million shares and a concurrent private placement of warrants to buy the same amount of shares to a single US institutional investor, with estimated gross proceeds of $2.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
MSFT
ATVI
PIXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.