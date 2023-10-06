Technology Sector Update for 10/06/2023: AEHR, OMQS, TSM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining by 1.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.8%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.16. Aehr Test Systems was slipping past 14% pre-bell.

OmniQ (OMQS) was down more than 44% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 3 million common shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu of common shares, at $1 per share for gross proceeds of $3 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported September net revenue of 180.43 billion New Taiwan dollars ($5.62 billion), down 13.4% from NT$208.25 billion a year earlier. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

