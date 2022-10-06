Technology Sector Update for 10/06/2022: SPLK,UMC,PERI,RELL

Technology stocks could not sustain their modest midday gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday falling 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index off 0.3%.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) slid 4.5%, leading declines on the Nasdaq Composite index after the data analytics company said it has filed suit against privately held Cribl, alleging the venture-backed rival misappropriated Splunk source code and confidential material in addition to infringing on its patented technology and copyrights, among other claims. Splunk shares also were under pressure after UBS cut its stock rating for the company to neutral from buy and also lowered its price target by $39 to $86.

United Microelectronics (UMC) was little changed late in Thursday trading, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance, after the chipmaker said it generated 25.22 billion New Taiwan dollars ($801 million) in net sales during September, up 34.5% over year-ago levels and lifting Q3 sales to around NT$75.4 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting NT$72.57 billion in sales for the September quarter.

Perion Network (PERI) gained more than 13% after the digital advertising platform company Thursday said it expects to report a 30.6% increase in its Q3 revenue over the same quarter last year, rising to $158 million during the three months ended Sept. 30 and topping the analyst mean looking for $155.4 million in Q3 revenue.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) rose over 24% after late Wednesday reporting net income of $0.45 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended August 27, more than doubling its $0.20 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the single-analyst estimate by $0.21 per share. Net sales increased almost 26% to $67.6 million, also exceeding the $62.4 million analyst call.

