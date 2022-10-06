Technology Sector Update for 10/06/2022: SPLK

Technology stocks were moving lower pre-bell Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) ETF declining 0.10%.

Splunk (SPLK) shares were down more than 4% after saying it filed a lawsuit against Cribl over alleged patent infringement, copyright infringement, unfair competition, and other claims.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said the proposed merger between ViaSat (VSAT) and Inmarsat could lessen competition in the aviation sector and lead to airlines facing higher prices for on-board internet connectivity. ViaSat shares were more than 1% lower.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) said it has picked Verizon Communications' (VZ) Verizon Business as its partner to deploy wireless connectivity at football club Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium. Extreme Networks stock was marginally lower, while VZ shares were up past 1% pre-bell.

