Technology Sector Update for 10/06/2021: PLTR, UMC, LDOS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were down by approximately 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, recently.

Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) were up by approximately 7.0% recently after the company said on Tuesday that it has been selected by the US Army's Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics to deliver the Army's Intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation for the Capability Drop 2 program.

United Microelectronics (UMC) reported revenue of NT$18.75 billion ($669.6 million) in September, up 29% from NT$14.53 billion in the same month last year. United Microelectronics' shares were approximately 1.8% lower recently.

Shares of Leidos Holdings (LDOS) were down by approximately 0.1% recently. The company said on Wednesday that it was recently awarded a five-year single award contract by the National Security Agency. Through this award, which holds a ceiling value of $300 million, the company said it will provide development and modernization efforts in support of the Agency's Technical Signals Intelligence mission.

