Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2023: ESMT, ADBE, SHLS

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.3%, both paring earlier losses.

In corporate news, EngageSmart (ESMT) shares jumped 6.7% after Reuters reported Thursday that private equity firm General Atlantic is exploring the sale of the software company.

Adobe's (ADBE) planned acquisition of Figma prompted EU watchdogs to seek feedback from Adobe's rivals and customers on whether the company might upend fair competition in the market, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Adobe shares were down 0.4%.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) shares fell 5.2% after Northland downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.

