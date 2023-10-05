News & Insights

Technology
ESMT

Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2023: ESMT, ADBE, SHLS

October 05, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.3%, both paring earlier losses.

In corporate news, EngageSmart (ESMT) shares jumped 6.7% after Reuters reported Thursday that private equity firm General Atlantic is exploring the sale of the software company.

Adobe's (ADBE) planned acquisition of Figma prompted EU watchdogs to seek feedback from Adobe's rivals and customers on whether the company might upend fair competition in the market, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Adobe shares were down 0.4%.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) shares fell 5.2% after Northland downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESMT
ADBE
SHLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.