Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2023: CMBM, POET, COHR, XLK, XSD

October 05, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining by 0.2% recently while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 1.3%.

Cambium Networks (CMBM) was shedding over 35% in value after saying it now anticipates Q3 revenue in the range of $40 million to $45 million, down from its prior guidance of $62 million to $70 million.

POET Technologies (POET) was up more than 9% after saying its Super Photonics Xiamen joint venture is increasing production to support expected rising customer demand in the coming years.

Coherent (COHR) and Faraday 1867 Holdings said they have signed a letter of intent to advance the production of high-temperature superconducting tape to enable the mass use of nuclear fusion reactors. Coherent was lower by 0.6% pre-bell.

