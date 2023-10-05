Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2023: CMBM, ESMT, ADBE, SHLS

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Cambium Networks (CMBM) shares slumped 36% after the company said late Wednesday it now expects Q3 revenue of $40 million to $45 million, down from previous guidance of $62 million to $70 million.

EngageSmart (ESMT) shares jumped 7.2% after Reuters reported Thursday that private equity firm General Atlantic is exploring the sale of the software company.

Adobe's (ADBE) planned acquisition of Figma prompted EU watchdogs to seek feedback from Adobe's rivals and customers on whether the company might upend fair competition in the market, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Adobe shares eased 0.4%.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) shares tumbled 9.3% after Northland downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.

