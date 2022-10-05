Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2022: CTSH, LOGI, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) was climbing nearly 3% after saying it has broadened its relationship with Centrica to deliver services including application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape.

Logitech (LOGI) launched its new multiple-angle tabletop camera product for organizations with a "hybrid" work configuration. Logitech was almost 2% lower recently.

Apple (AAPL) has requested suppliers shift the production of some AirPods and Beats headphones to India, as part of its gradual diversification from China, Nikkei Asia reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was down more than 1% recently.

