Technology
CTSH

Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2022: CTSH, LOGI, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) was climbing nearly 3% after saying it has broadened its relationship with Centrica to deliver services including application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape.

Logitech (LOGI) launched its new multiple-angle tabletop camera product for organizations with a "hybrid" work configuration. Logitech was almost 2% lower recently.

Apple (AAPL) has requested suppliers shift the production of some AirPods and Beats headphones to India, as part of its gradual diversification from China, Nikkei Asia reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was down more than 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTSHLOGIAAPLXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular