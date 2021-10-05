Technology
CMTL

Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2021: CMTL, HIVE, MTCH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were rising ahead of Tuesday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLK) was up 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was 0.7% higher recently.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) shares were trading more than 13% lower after the company posted higher fiscal Q4 profit on lower revenue compared to last year.

In other company news, HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) rose 2.5% on higher fiscal Q1 net profit and revenue.

Match Group (MTCH) indirect unit Match Group Holdings II reached a deal to sell $500 million of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 in a private offering. MTCH shares were relatively flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMTL HIVE MTCH

Latest Technology Videos

    What’s Next for Digital Nomads and The Future of Work?

    Webhelp Global Director of People & International Development Sandrine Asseraf & Calabrio President & CEO Tom Goodmanson join Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what’s next for digital nomads and the future of work.

    Sep 24, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular