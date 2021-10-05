Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2021: CMTL, HIVE, MTCH

Technology stocks were rising ahead of Tuesday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLK) was up 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was 0.7% higher recently.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) shares were trading more than 13% lower after the company posted higher fiscal Q4 profit on lower revenue compared to last year.

In other company news, HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) rose 2.5% on higher fiscal Q1 net profit and revenue.

Match Group (MTCH) indirect unit Match Group Holdings II reached a deal to sell $500 million of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 in a private offering. MTCH shares were relatively flat.

