Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2023: LVOX, NICE, PXLW, STNE, XLK, XSD

October 04, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing slightly premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.2% higher and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive.

NICE (NICE) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiveVox Holdings (LVOX) for $3.74 per share in cash. LiveVox Holdings was gaining over 9% in value pre-bell, while NICE was up 0.8%.

Pixelworks (PXLW) was climbing past 15% after it reported preliminary Q3 revenue of about $16 million. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $16 million.

StoneCo (STNE) was over 1% higher after saying its board has approved the repurchase of up to 300 million Brazilian reais ($58.1 million) of its outstanding class A common shares.

