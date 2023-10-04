News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2023: GOOG, STM, RUN

October 04, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each rising 0.8%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG) on Wednesday announced its latest series of Pixel smartphones and a smartwatch. Its shares rose 1.8%.

Sunrun (RUN) shares fell 4.4% after Truist Securities downgraded the company to hold from buy.

STMicroelectronics (STM) plans to open a new 5 billion euro ($5.26 billion) mega fabrication semiconductor facility in Italy at its Catania, Sicily, site to make silicon carbide chips, L'Usine Nouvelle reported Monday. STMicroelectronics shares were rising 2.7%.

