Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2023: ATEN, GOOG, RUN, STM

Tech stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) advancing 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.3%.

In corporate news, A10 Networks (ATEN) shares tumbled past 26% after Craig Hallum cut its price target on the stock to $15 from $19 while keeping the buy rating following the company's preliminary Q3 results.

Alphabet (GOOG) on Wednesday announced its latest series of Pixel smartphones and a smartwatch. Its shares rose 2.4%.

Sunrun (RUN) shares fell 1% after Truist Securities downgraded the company to hold from buy.

STMicroelectronics (STM) plans to open a new 5 billion euro ($5.26 billion) mega fabrication semiconductor facility in Italy at its Catania, Sicily, site to make silicon carbide chips, L'Usine Nouvelle reported Monday. STMicroelectronics shares were rising 3.7%.

