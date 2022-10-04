Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2022: COMM,TWTR,MU

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.9% this afternoon.

In company news, CommScope (COMM) rose nearly 15% after Credit Suisse raised its stock rating for the networking equipment company to outperform from neutral and also increased its price target for CommScope shares by $6 to $17.

Twitter (TWTR) was temporarily halted this afternoon, with market officials pausing trading for volatility following a nearly 13% jump in the company's share price, after Bloomberg reported Elon Musk has sent a letter to Twitter board members offering to resurrect his original $54.20-per-share acquisition bid for the social media company rather than continuing with his lawsuit to scuttle the deal.

Micron Technology (MU) rose 4.5% after the chipmaker Tuesday disclosed plans to invest as much as $100 billion to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility near Syracuse in central New York.

