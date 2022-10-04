Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2022: AAPL, SONY, APP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up nearly 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) recently climbing nearly 3%.

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone exports from India have surpassed $1 billion in the five months since April, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Apple shares were nearly 2% higher recently.

Sony Group's (SONY) gaming unit is looking to make new investments to support its expansion into PC, mobile games and live services, Reuters reported, citing Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. Sony shares were recently climbing more than 2%.

AppLovin (APP) shares were up past 3% after saying its OpenVessel Technologies unit has launched a non-fungible token marketplace for app stores that allows mobile game developers to integrate NFTs into games to boost revenue.

