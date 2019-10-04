Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2019: XELA, GD, HPQ, SGH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.23%

AAPL: +2.39%

IBM: +0.18%

CSCO: Flat

GOOG: +0.13%

Technology majors were mostly higher pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Exela Technologies (XELA), which was surging by more than 26% after saying that together with a unit of General Dynamics (GD), it has won a contract from the US Department of Veterans Affairs worth as much as $900 million over a five-year term to provide services under a $2 billion Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communication Services program.

(-) HP (HPQ) was down more than 6% after it unveiled a restructuring program that would result in job losses of about 7,000 to 9,000 as incoming Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores plans to simplify the business while making it more "digitally enabled."

(-) SMART Global Holdings (SGH) was declining by more than 4% as its adjusted EPS dropped to $0.50 in Q4 from $1.72 a year earlier, and still falling short of analysts' estimates of $0.67 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue fell to $278.4 million from

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.