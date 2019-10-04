Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2019: HPQ,RNG,AVT,TXN, AVYA

MSFT +0.89%

AAPL +2.30%

IBM -0.03%

CSCO -0.23%

GOOG +1.15%

Technology stocks were sharply higher in recent trade, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index each rising about 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) HP (HPQ) slid 9.5% after the company late Thursday said it plans to eliminate between 7,000 to 9,000 as part of a broader restructuring by incoming CEO Enrique Lores. Lores wants to simplify the computer-maker and make the company more "digitally enabled". It estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in total labor and non-labor costs in connection with the restructuring and other charges, with approximately $100 million in fiscal Q4 2019, $500 million in fiscal 2020 and the rest split between fiscal 2021 and 2022.

In other sector news:

(+) Ringcentral (RNG) raced 26.5% higher after the company said late Thursday it was partnering with Avaya Holdings (AVYA) to develop and sell an unified communications as a service platform to business customers. Under terms of the collaboration agreement, Ringcentral will buy $125 million of 3% convertible and redeemable stock, gaining a 6% equity stake in Avaya, and also will pay a $375 million advance for future commissions and licensing rights. Avaya shares were nearly 24% higher this afternoon.

(-) Avnet (AVT) dropped more than 10% on Friday after the electronic components distributor disclosed in a regulatory filing chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN) will end its business relationship with Avnet on Dec. 31. Texas Instruments accounted for about 10% of Avnet's FY19 sales, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

