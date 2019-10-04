Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2019: FB,HPQ,RNG,AVT,TXN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.31%

AAPL +2.55%

IBM +0.28%

CSCO +0.81%

GOOG +1.75%

Technology stocks remain sharply higher in late trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising more than 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Facebook (FB) was fractionally higher in late Friday trade following reports the US Department of Justice is asking the social network company to delay encrypting its WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram applications in order to provide officials more time to determine the impact of the plan to public safety. According to an open letter to the company, federal authorities worry the Facebook plan could "preclude any form of access to content, even for preventing or investigating the most serious crimes."

In other sector news:

(+) Ringcentral (RNG) raced 27% higher after the company said late Thursday it was partnering with Avaya Holdings (AVYA) to develop and sell unified communications as a service platform to business customers. Under terms of the collaboration agreement, Ringcentral will buy $125 million of 3% convertible and redeemable stock, gaining a 6% equity stake in Avaya, and also will pay a $375 million advance for future commissions and licensing rights. Avaya shares were nearly 29% higher this afternoon.

(-) Avnet (AVT) dropped 9% on Friday after the electronic components distributor said chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN) will end its business relationship with Avnet on Dec. 31. Texas Instruments accounted for about 10% of Avnet's FY19 sales, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(-) HP (HPQ) slid 10% after the company late Thursday said it plans to eliminate between 7,000 to 9,000 jobs as part of a broader restructuring by incoming CEO Enrique Lores. Lores wants to simplify the computer-maker and make the company more "digitally enabled". It estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in total labor and non-labor costs in connection with the restructuring and other charges, with approximately $100 million in fiscal Q4 2019, $500 million in fiscal 2020 and the rest split between fiscal 2021 and 2022.

