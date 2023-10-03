News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2023: ODD, BODY, SPRU, XLK, XSD

October 03, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were down pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.8% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently declining by 0.9%.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) was gaining more than 13% after saying it now expects year-over-year net revenue growth for Q3 to be between 29% and 31%, ahead of its initial guidance of 18% to 23%.

Beachbody (BODY) was down more than 2% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $50 million of its securities from time to time.

Spruce Power Holding (SPRU) was slipping past 5% after saying its stockholders approved a 1-for-8 reverse split of its common shares in a bid to allow the company to comply with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirements.

Technology
