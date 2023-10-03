Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2023: AMZN, MSFT, ODD, LDOS

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 2.4%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) allegedly made more than $1 billion in revenue through the use of an algorithm described in a US Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Amazon shares fell 3.9%.

Separately, Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT) are set to face a push by UK media regulator Ofcom for an antitrust probe into their alleged dominance of the cloud computing market in the country, Reuters reported Tuesday. Microsoft fell 3.2%.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) gained 5% after saying it now expects year-over-year net revenue growth for Q3 to be between 29% and 31%, ahead of its initial guidance of 18% to 23%.

Leidos (LDOS) said it obtained a 19-month contract extension from NASA for the production of its Laser Air Monitoring System for Artemis IV and V missions to the moon. Leidos shares fell 0.5%.

