News & Insights

Technology
AMZN

Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2023: AMZN, MSFT, ODD, LDOS

October 03, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 2.4%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) allegedly made more than $1 billion in revenue through the use of an algorithm described in a US Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Amazon shares fell 3.9%.

Separately, Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT) are set to face a push by UK media regulator Ofcom for an antitrust probe into their alleged dominance of the cloud computing market in the country, Reuters reported Tuesday. Microsoft fell 3.2%.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) gained 5% after saying it now expects year-over-year net revenue growth for Q3 to be between 29% and 31%, ahead of its initial guidance of 18% to 23%.

Leidos (LDOS) said it obtained a 19-month contract extension from NASA for the production of its Laser Air Monitoring System for Artemis IV and V missions to the moon. Leidos shares fell 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
MSFT
ODD
LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.