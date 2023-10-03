Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2023: AMZN, MSFT, ODD, LDOS

Tech stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each falling about 1.7%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are set to face a push by UK media regulator Ofcom for an antitrust probe into their alleged dominance of the cloud computing market in the country, Reuters reported Tuesday. Amazon shares were down 3.5%, while Microsoft was shedding 2.9%.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) gained 6% after saying it now expects year-over-year net revenue growth for Q3 to be between 29% and 31%, ahead of its initial guidance of 18% to 23%.

Leidos (LDOS) said it obtained a 19-month contract extension from NASA for the production of its Laser Air Monitoring System for Artemis IV and V missions to the moon. Leidos edged up 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.