Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2022: FSI,VSAT,LKHX,VRT,IDCC

Technology stocks were finishing near the Monday intra-day highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 4.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Flexible Solutions International (FSI) climbed 42% after the environmental technologies company Monday said it had terminated its proposed merger with Lygos but said the decision to scrap the deal would not prevent the companies from working together to produce sustainable aspartic acid.

ViaSat (VSAT) soared more than 26% after the satellite-services company agreed to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business, which connects over 20,000 US and allied military aircraft, vehicles and facilities, to L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for $1.96 billion, subject to customary adjustments. The TDL product line currently generates around $400 million in annual sales and will allow L3Harris to expand its communications and networking capabilities to a larger user base, the companies said. L3Harris shares were 2.9% higher this afternoon.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) climbed over 15% after the electronics manufacturer Monday said CEO Rob Johnson will retire Dec. 31, citing health reasons, and will be succeeded by the head of its Americas unit, Giordano Albertazzi. Citing foreign exchange headwinds, the company also reaffirmed the lower end of its Q3 outlook expecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.20 to $0.26 per share on between $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion in sales. Analysts, on average, are expecting $0.22 per share and $1.49 billion, respectively, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

InterDigital (IDCC) rose more than 18% after the wireless networking equipment firm raised its Q3 revenue outlook well above analyst estimates, now expecting between $112 million to $115 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $96 million to $100 million previously. The three analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for $98.8 million in Q3 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.