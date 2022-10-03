Technology
ABB

Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2022: ABB, IDCC, NOTE, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.9% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up nearly 2%.

ABB (ABB) said it has completed the spinoff of its turbocharging technology subsidiary Accelleron Industries. ABB was recently slipping nearly 5%.

InterDigital (IDCC) was gaining nearly 4% in value after it raised its Q3 revenue outlook to between $112 million to $115 million, up from a previously expected range of $96 million to $100 million.

FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) was up nearly 3% after saying it has acquired the core operating assets and book of business of DT-Global Business Consulting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBIDCCNOTEXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular