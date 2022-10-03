Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2022: ABB, IDCC, NOTE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.9% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up nearly 2%.

ABB (ABB) said it has completed the spinoff of its turbocharging technology subsidiary Accelleron Industries. ABB was recently slipping nearly 5%.

InterDigital (IDCC) was gaining nearly 4% in value after it raised its Q3 revenue outlook to between $112 million to $115 million, up from a previously expected range of $96 million to $100 million.

FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) was up nearly 3% after saying it has acquired the core operating assets and book of business of DT-Global Business Consulting.

