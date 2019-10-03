Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2019: CRWD,SFET,GPRO

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were rising this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a more than 1.2% advance.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) CrowdStrike (CRWD) climbed 7% after SunTrust Thursday raised its investment recommendation on the cloud-based cybersecurity company to buy from hold previous. The brokerage also set an $80 price target on CrowdStrike shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Safe-T Group (SFET) raced more than 23% higher after the Israeli cybersecurity company Thursday said it was expecting Q3 revenue in a range $50,000 either side of $1.4 million, representing an increase of between 440% to 480% over the $248,000 in the same July-to-September reporting period last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

(-) GoPro (GPRO) tumbled more than 19% after the wearable cameras company cut its forecast for core earnings and revenue growth over the second half of 2019 because of production delays for its HERO8 Black camera. Excluding one-time items, the company is now projecting Q3 net income of between $0.33 to $0.39 per share, down from its prior range of $0.37 to $0.49 per share

