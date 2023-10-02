Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2023: WIT, ACN, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.1% recently.

Wipro's (WIT) Rizing will be offering PlanSource's artificial intelligence technology through human resource management platforms as part of a new partnership, the companies said. Wipro was over 1% higher pre-bell.

Accenture (ACN) was down nearly 1% after saying it acquired SIGNAL, an integrated marketing firm in Japan. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Apple's (AAPL) objections to a penalty of 50 million euros ($52.7 million) have been rejected, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said. Apple was declining 0.04% pre-bell.

