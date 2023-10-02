News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2023: SPOT, AAPL, JMIA, GOOG

October 02, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.2%.

In company news, Spotify (SPOT) is working on a new way to incorporate AI into its app, specifically in the creation of playlists powered by AI, Techcrunch reported Monday. Spotify shares rose almost 2%.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) said it has reached an agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink to offer the Starlink Residential Kit in Africa. Jumia shares jumped 4.6%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google on Monday introduced the Chromebook Plus laptop series that features built-in Google applications and artificial intelligence capabilities. Alphabet shares added 2.2%.

Apple (AAPL) is considering making a bid for Formula One global TV rights, BusinessF1 magazine reported in its October issue, quoting unnamed sources. Apple shares gained 1.1%.

