Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2023: AAPL

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index fractionally lower.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) is considering making a bid for Formula One global TV rights, BusinessF1 magazine reported in its October issue, quoting unnamed sources. Apple shares gained 1.3%.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) said it has reached an agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite internet service, to retail the Starlink Residential Kit in Africa. Jumia shares rose over 3%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google on Monday introduced the Chromebook Plus laptop series that features built-in Google applications and artificial intelligence capabilities. Its shares rose 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.