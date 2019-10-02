Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2019: VHC, ORCL, BIDU, CTRP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.60%

AAPL: -0.71%

IBM: -0.46%

CSCO: -0.71%

GOOG: -0.82%

Technology heavyweights were declining pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) VirnetX Holding (VHC), which was more than 9% higher following the report of a court ruling in its patent fight against Apple (AAPL). The US Court of Appeals denied Apple's request to either reconsider a January decision upholding an infringement verdict for VirnetX or to stay the mandate until a petition to the Supreme Court can be considered, Bloomberg reported.

In other sector news:

(-) Oracle (ORCL) was slightly lower as it agreed to acquire CrowdTwist, a privately held software as service (SaaS) provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(-) Baidu Holdings (BIDU) on Tuesday closed its sale of 36 million American depositary shares of Ctrip.com International (CTRP) at $28.00 per ADS. Both companies were lower in recent trade.

