Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2019: AYI,VHC,AAPL,ORCL

Technology stocks tried to limit their losses this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 losing over 1.8% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was off nearly 1.6% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Xilinx (XLNX) rose fractionally on Wednesday. SunTrust lowered its price target for the special chipmaker by $22 to $105 a share while reiterating its hold rating for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) rose 23% after the US Court of Appeals Tuesday denied two motions by Apple (AAPL), including a bid by the tech giant to vacate an earlier ruling denying a retrial of VirnetX's winning patent infringement case against Apple. The federal circuit also turned down Apple's request to delay a $439.8 million lower court judgment until the legal process runs its full course.

(-) Oracle (ORCL) fell 1%. The software firm announced its purchase of privately held CrowdTwist, which operates a cloud-based analytics platform designed to allow marketers to acquire, engage and retain customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) Acuity Brands (AYI) fell 11% after the lighting components seller missed analyst projections with its fiscal Q4 financial results and warned of sluggish demand in FY20 due to "global trade issues, including tariffs." Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.75 per share on $938.1 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.82 per share adjusted profit and $1.03 billion in revenue during the three months ended August 31.

