Technology
UPLD

Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: UPLD,CUI,NVT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.94%

AAPL +0.41%

IBM -0.94%

CSCO -3.09%

GOOG -0.89%

Technology stocks were lower in Tuesday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 sinking nearly 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Upland Software (UPLD) rose over 6% after the work-management applications company said it has purchased Canadian computer telephony integration firm InGenius Software for $26.4 million in cash. Upland also raised its FY19 revenue forecast, now projecting between $213.8 million to $217.8 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, straddling the $214.4 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) CUI Global (CUI) climbed 5% after saying vice board chairman James O'Neil was named chief executive officer at the energy technology company, succeeding William J. Clough. The company also said it late Monday completed the $15 million sale of its electromechanical components business to an unnamed private entity.

(-) nVent Electric (NVT) dropped 7.6% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its investment rating on the electronic components manufacturer to sector perform from outperform previously and trimmed its price target on the company's stock by $6 to $24 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPLD CUI NVT

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular