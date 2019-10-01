Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: UPLD,CUI,NVT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.94%

AAPL +0.41%

IBM -0.94%

CSCO -3.09%

GOOG -0.89%

Technology stocks were lower in Tuesday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 sinking nearly 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Upland Software (UPLD) rose over 6% after the work-management applications company said it has purchased Canadian computer telephony integration firm InGenius Software for $26.4 million in cash. Upland also raised its FY19 revenue forecast, now projecting between $213.8 million to $217.8 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, straddling the $214.4 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) CUI Global (CUI) climbed 5% after saying vice board chairman James O'Neil was named chief executive officer at the energy technology company, succeeding William J. Clough. The company also said it late Monday completed the $15 million sale of its electromechanical components business to an unnamed private entity.

(-) nVent Electric (NVT) dropped 7.6% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its investment rating on the electronic components manufacturer to sector perform from outperform previously and trimmed its price target on the company's stock by $6 to $24 a share.

