Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.32%

AAPL: +0.55%

IBM: +0.29%

CSCO: +0.32%

GOOG: +0.16%

Technology giants were advancing pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) CUI Global (CUI), which was up more than 12% after it completed the sale of its electromechanical components business to a private entity for $15 million. Separately, the company said that vice chairman James O'Neil will assume the additional role of chief executive officer replacing William J. Clough, effective immediately.

(+) SPI Energy (SPI) was gaining more than 12% after it closed the sale of its Sun Roof II and Sun Roof V solar projects in Italy to Theia Investments, which paid EUR5.4 million ($5.9 million) to complete the transaction.

(-) Covetrus (CVET) was declining by more than 7% after it unveiled a deal to include its prescription management platform and specialty pharmacy products in its current supply chain agreement with Veterinary Study Groups, an association of 52 veterinary management groups in the US and Canada. Terms weren't disclosed.

