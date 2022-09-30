Technology Sector Update for 09/30/2022: ZFOX, MU, GCT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.07% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.84%.

ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOX) said in a regulatory filing that it expects revenue to range from $82 million to $86 million in the second half of fiscal 2023. ZeroFox Holdings was down more than 7% in recent market activity.

Micron Technology (MU) said it will receive up to 46.5 billion yen ($322.2 million) from the Japanese government to boost the production of its 1-beta memory chips in the country. Micron Technology was recently down more than 1%.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT) reported Q2 net earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, down from $0.43 a year earlier. GigaCloud Technology was marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.