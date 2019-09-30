Technology Sector Update for 09/30/2019: WUBA,VRRM,EGHT

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were firming in Monday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 climbing 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) 58.com (WUBA) was edging higher after the online classifieds company Monday said it was planning to acquire a 32.6% stake in Golden Pacer, a Chinese financial technology startup by converting its profit participation rights into equity. Financial terms were not disclosed

In other sector news:

(+) Verra Mobility (VRRM) rose almost 5% after a BofA-Merrill Lynch upgrade to buy from neutral previously. The brokerage also set a $16 price target onthe company's stock.

(-) 8x8 (EGHT) fell over 4% on Monday after BofA-Merrill Lynch lowered its investment rating on the cloud communications software firm to underperform from its prior neutral call.

