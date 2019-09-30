Technology Sector Update for 09/30/2019: WUBA, FB, MTCH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.20%

AAPL: +0.80%

IBM: -0.15%

CSCO: +0.31%

GOOG: +0.03%

Most technology heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) 58.com (WUBA) was up more than 1% after it agreed to acquire a "certain number" of shares of Golden Pacer, a financial technology platform in China. Financial terms were not disclosed

(+) US social media platforms, including Facebook (FB), will be compelled to share users' encrypted messages with UK authorities under an upcoming treaty between the two countries, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Facebook was marginally higher recently.

(+) Match (MTCH) has been ordered by the Department of Justice to submit marketing-related documents after the Federal Trade Commission sued the company for its allegedly unscrupulous marketing strategies, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Match was gaining in recent trading.

