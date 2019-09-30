Technology Sector Update for 09/30/2019: GOOG,GOOGL,WUBA,VRRM,EGHT

A previous MT Newswires headline incorrectly labeled a technology sector update as a consumer sector update. The head has been corrected.

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.73%

AAPL +2.40%

IBM +1.73%

CSCO +1.27%

GOOG -0.59%

Technology stocks eased slightly in late Monday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing almost 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising over 1.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Alphabet (GOOG) declined fractionally Monday following a Wall Street Journal report the US House Judiciary Committee is considering an antitrust investigation of the internet conglomerate and whether plans by its Google unit to use a new internet protocol could give it an unfair advantage over competitors by making it harder for others to access consumer data. The US Justice Department also is aware of industry concerns over the protocol change and has recently received complaints, a person familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

In other sector news:

(+) Verra Mobility (VRRM) rose almost 5% after a BofA-Merrill Lynch upgrade to buy from neutral previously. The brokerage also set a $16 price target on the company's stock.

(+) 58.com (WUBA) was edging higher in late trade after the online classifieds company Monday said it was planning to acquire a 32.6% stake in Golden Pacer, a Chinese financial technology startup by converting its profit participation rights into equity. Financial terms were not disclosed

(-) 8x8 (EGHT) fell over 3% on Monday after BofA-Merrill Lynch lowered its investment rating on the cloud communications software firm to underperform from its prior neutral call.

