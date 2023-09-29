News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2023: VRAR, INTC, ASML, TRMB, OPRA

September 29, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.6%.

In corporate news, Glimpse (VRAR) tumbled almost 41% after the company late Thursday reported a wider fiscal 2023 loss and said it will explore strategic alternatives for subsidiaries.

Intel (INTC) expects to get its maiden next-generation extreme ultraviolet lithography machine from semiconductor equipment company ASML (ASML) later in 2023, Reuters reported Friday, citing Ann Kelleher, the company's general manager of technology development. Intel shares rose 0.7%.

Trimble (TRMB) shares added 2.8% after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock to outperform from market perform.

Opera (OPRA) tumbled past 13% after saying a secondary public offering of about 6.9 million American depositary shares was priced at $12.25 per ADS. The stock closed at $13.04 on Thursday.

