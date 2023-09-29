News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2023: MMAT, DELL, OPRA, XLK, XSD

September 29, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was almost 1% higher while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up by 0.6%.

Meta Materials (MMAT) was up more than 8% after saying it has partnered with Panasonic Industry to boost the supply of NANOWEB films to the transparent conductive film industry.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was over 1% higher after its Dell Federal Systems unit obtained a $20.3 million delivery order and a $31.2 million contract, both from US government departments.

Opera (OPRA) was slipping past 6% after saying a secondary public offering of 6.9 million American depositary shares was priced at $12.25 per ADS.

