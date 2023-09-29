Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2023: INTC, ASML, TRMB, OPRA

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.5%.

In company news, Intel (INTC) expects to get its maiden next-generation extreme ultraviolet lithography machine from semiconductor equipment company ASML (ASML) later in 2023, Reuters reported Friday, citing Ann Kelleher, the company's general manager of technology development. Intel shares rose 0.7%.

Trimble (TRMB) shares gained past 3% after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock to outperform from market perform.

Opera (OPRA) tumbled past 12% after saying a secondary public offering of about 6.9 million American depositary shares was priced at $12.25 per ADS. The stock closed at $13.04 on Thursday.

