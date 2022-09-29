Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2022: SOBR, ATUS, MMAT

Technology stocks were declining Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 4.0% this afternoon.

In company news, SOBR Safe (SOBR) tumbled nearly 30% after the alcohol detection and identity verification systems company late Wednesday priced a $6 million private placement of nearly 4.1 million shares or their equivalent at $1.48 each, or 40% below its last closing price. Institutional investors participating in the deal also received an equal number of seven-year warrants exercisable at $1.35 per share.

Altice USA (ATUS) was sinking more than 12% after Barclays Thursday cut its price target for the networking services company by two-thirds to $4 a share and also reiterating its equal-weight stock rating.

Meta Materials (MMAT) declined 8.7% after Thursday saying its nano-optic security business received $4.3 million in follow-on purchase orders from an unnamed "G10 central bank customer." The company previously signed a $41.5 million contract with the customer and said that the new orders were a base award under the multi-year agreement without disclosing additional details of the contract.

