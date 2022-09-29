Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2022: SATL, HPE, GLOB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 1.5% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) fell 1.9%.

Satellogic (SATL) said it has entered into a three-year agreement to develop a Dedicated Satellite Constellation for the government of Albania. Satellogic was slipping past 3%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said French healthcare software provider Maincare has selected to use its HPE GreenLake and HPE Synergy offerings. Hewlett Packard was recently down 1.5%.

Globant (GLOB) said it has acquired Italian business and technology consulting firm Sysdata. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Globant was 0.6% lower.

