Technology
SATL

Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2022: SATL, HPE, GLOB, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 1.5% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) fell 1.9%.

Satellogic (SATL) said it has entered into a three-year agreement to develop a Dedicated Satellite Constellation for the government of Albania. Satellogic was slipping past 3%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said French healthcare software provider Maincare has selected to use its HPE GreenLake and HPE Synergy offerings. Hewlett Packard was recently down 1.5%.

Globant (GLOB) said it has acquired Italian business and technology consulting firm Sysdata. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Globant was 0.6% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SATLHPEGLOBXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular