Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2022: BBAI,SOBR,ATUS,MMAT

Technology stocks declined Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3.6% this afternoon.

In company news, BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) raced 34% higher after the artificial intelligence and machine learning company said it was selected by the US Army to be the sole-source prime contractor to implement the Global Force Information Management system through a 9-month contract worth $14.8 million.

To the downside, Meta Materials (MMAT) declined 9% after Thursday saying its nano-optic security business received $4.3 million in follow-on purchase orders from an unnamed "G10 central bank customer." The company previously signed a $41.5 million contract with the customer and said that the new orders were a base award under the multi-year agreement without disclosing additional details of the contract.

Altice USA (ATUS) was sinking more than 10% after Barclays Thursday cut its price target for the networking services company by two-thirds to $4 a share and also reiterating its equal-weight stock rating.

SOBR Safe (SOBR) tumbled over 21% after the alcohol detection and identity verification systems company late Wednesday priced a $6 million private placement of nearly 4.1 million shares or their equivalent at $1.48 each, or 40% below its last closing price. Institutional investors participating in the deal also received an equal number of seven-year warrants exercisable at $1.35 per share.

