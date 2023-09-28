Technology Sector Update for 09/28/2023: WDAY, OPRA, JBL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining by 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 0.5%.

Workday (WDAY) was slipping 11% after the company's announcement of a lower annual subscription revenue growth estimate of 17% to 19% through 2027 prompted price target cuts by several analysts.

Opera (OPRA) was shedding over 7% in value after it commenced a secondary public offering of about 6.9 million American depositary shares from a holder of the company's shares prior to its initial public offering.

Jabil (JBL) was gaining more than 3% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 core earnings of $2.45 per diluted share, up from $2.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.32.

