Technology Sector Update for 09/28/2023: SSYS, DM, WDAY, IONQ

September 28, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.7%.

In corporate news, Stratasys (SSYS) shares rose 6.6%. The company is exploring alternatives after shareholders rejected a planned merger with Desktop Metal (DM).

Workday (WDAY) slumped 9.1% after the company's announcement of a lower annual subscription revenue growth estimate of 17% to 19% through 2027 prompted price target cuts by several analysts.

IonQ (IONQ) gained 8.2% after the company said it won a $25.5 million deal with the US Air Force Research Lab to deploy two barium-based trapped ion quantum computing systems for quantum networking research and applications.

