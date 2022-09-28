Technology Sector Update for 09/28/2022: AAPL, LYFT, BB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was nearly 1% lower recently.

Apple (AAPL) has scrapped plans to increase the production of its iPhone 14 this year due to weaker-than-expected demand, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was recently slipping past 2%.

Lyft (LYFT) is implementing a hiring freeze across its US operations through the end of the year due to the uncertain economic environment, the New York Post reported. Lyft was recently down more than 1%.

BlackBerry (BB) posted a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss Tuesday of $0.05 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.07 per share. BlackBerry was 3.7% lower recently.

